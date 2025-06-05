Thursday, June 5, 2025

Farmers have been taking on more debt lately following years of really low levels of borrowing. At the end of last year, the volume of farm loans not related to real estate was up 25% compared to a year earlier. That trend continued in the first quarter of this year. Is the increased use of debt a sign of financial downturn in the ag sector? Harvest Public Media contributor Will Bauer explores that question.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas has issued a disaster emergency proclamation because of heavy rainfall across the state.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu proclaimed June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Tuesday night on behalf of the city council.

An 11-person committee will select the consultant that will lead the search for Wichita's next city manager.

On Wednesday a Kansas court halted a planned immigration detention center in Leavenworth… for now.

Wichita unveiled the newly remodeled Clapp Memorial Park Wednesday.

A third elephant calf was born Tuesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

