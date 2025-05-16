Friday, May 16, 2025

Opinions about dating in Wichita are generally pretty low. You don’t have to look far to find a dating app horror story. But an emerging dating trend has arrived in Wichita. KMUW's Hugo Phan has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Jeff Colyer officially announced Thursday that he's a candidate for Kansas governor, and is closely aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

A Kansas mom is suing several pornography sites under a state age verification law.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Mexican imports of live animals like cattle, in an effort to keep a destructive parasite from returning to the United States.

Wichita plans to install permanent gates to limit access to streets leading into Sim Park at night.

Unity in the Community will hold an event Saturday at Wichita East High School.

