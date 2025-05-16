Friday, May 16, 2025
Opinions about dating in Wichita are generally pretty low. You don’t have to look far to find a dating app horror story. But an emerging dating trend has arrived in Wichita. KMUW's Hugo Phan has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Jeff Colyer officially announced Thursday that he's a candidate for Kansas governor, and is closely aligning himself with President Donald Trump.
- A Kansas mom is suing several pornography sites under a state age verification law.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Mexican imports of live animals like cattle, in an effort to keep a destructive parasite from returning to the United States.
- Wichita plans to install permanent gates to limit access to streets leading into Sim Park at night.
- Unity in the Community will hold an event Saturday at Wichita East High School.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper