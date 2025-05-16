© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 16, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Opinions about dating in Wichita are generally pretty low. You don’t have to look far to find a dating app horror story. But an emerging dating trend has arrived in Wichita. KMUW's Hugo Phan has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Jeff Colyer officially announced Thursday that he's a candidate for Kansas governor, and is closely aligning himself with President Donald Trump.
  • A Kansas mom is suing several pornography sites under a state age verification law.
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Mexican imports of live animals like cattle, in an effort to keep a destructive parasite from returning to the United States.
  • Wichita plans to install permanent gates to limit access to streets leading into Sim Park at night.
  • Unity in the Community will hold an event Saturday at Wichita East High School.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

