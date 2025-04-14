Monday, April 14, 2025

Precision haircuts come naturally to Alfred Urbina who opened a barbershop two years ago in Wichita's north end. Since then he's worked to make sure his business lives up to his name, 4 The People Barber Lounge. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Prison officials in Kansas are working with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to open child-friendly visitation areas for incarcerated parents.

School leaders in Kansas say they have not acted on a federal directive ordering them to end any program that wrongly promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will narrow the window for special elections in Kansas.

The Trump administration wants to rewrite a rule that governs what the Clean Water Act protects.

Wichita is giving out free low-flow shower heads and sink aerators to water customers starting Monday.

The City Council will decide this week whether to issue more than $9 million dollars in industrial revenue bonds for an affordable housing project.

The Wichita State women’s bowling team lost both of its matches at the Final Four in Las Vegas.

