Monday, April 14, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Precision haircuts come naturally to Alfred Urbina who opened a barbershop two years ago in Wichita's north end. Since then he's worked to make sure his business lives up to his name, 4 The People Barber Lounge. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Prison officials in Kansas are working with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to open child-friendly visitation areas for incarcerated parents.
- School leaders in Kansas say they have not acted on a federal directive ordering them to end any program that wrongly promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will narrow the window for special elections in Kansas.
- The Trump administration wants to rewrite a rule that governs what the Clean Water Act protects.
- Wichita is giving out free low-flow shower heads and sink aerators to water customers starting Monday.
- The City Council will decide this week whether to issue more than $9 million dollars in industrial revenue bonds for an affordable housing project.
- The Wichita State women’s bowling team lost both of its matches at the Final Four in Las Vegas.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Kate Grumke, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper