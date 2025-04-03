© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 3, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Coyote populations are high and largely unwelcome in many Kansas communities. The state has encouraged hunting them, and has even legalized hunting them using night vision. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, the state is now reviewing the night hunting rules.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Long-time Wichita city manager Robert Layton will retire at the end of this year.
  • Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to increase, but the rate is slowing.
  • Wichita State University’s Barton School of Business has named Chase Koch as the school’s Entrepreneur-in-residence.
  • The Kansas legislature has passed a measure to reduce state property taxes, but some lawmakers say it’s not nearly enough.
  • National Weather Service offices across the Midwest are eliminating or scaling back weather balloon launches.
  • The 57th annual Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale will be held next week at the State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Molly Ashford, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Calen Moore, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
