Thursday, April 3, 2025

Coyote populations are high and largely unwelcome in many Kansas communities. The state has encouraged hunting them, and has even legalized hunting them using night vision. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, the state is now reviewing the night hunting rules.

Long-time Wichita city manager Robert Layton will retire at the end of this year.

Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to increase, but the rate is slowing.

Wichita State University’s Barton School of Business has named Chase Koch as the school’s Entrepreneur-in-residence.

The Kansas legislature has passed a measure to reduce state property taxes, but some lawmakers say it’s not nearly enough.

National Weather Service offices across the Midwest are eliminating or scaling back weather balloon launches.

The 57th annual Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale will be held next week at the State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

