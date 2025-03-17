© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 17, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
BriAnna Monk has worked in education and for the city of Derby and has done event planning across the country. All of which has led to her new position as president and CEO of Wichita Festivals. Carla Eckels has this interview with the new leader of Riverfest.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Mayor Lily Wu said she plans to focus more attention on shared services between Wichita and Sedgwick County in the coming year.
  • The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the University of Kansas for diversity efforts that the department calls race-exclusionary.
  • Two Wichita Public Library branches will reopen soon.
  • The teams coming to Wichita for the NCAA tournament this weekend include number one seed Houston and six-seed Missouri.
  • Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities.
  • A historic church in Lawrence will get much needed help from the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Julie Denesha, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
