Monday, March 17, 2025

BriAnna Monk has worked in education and for the city of Derby and has done event planning across the country. All of which has led to her new position as president and CEO of Wichita Festivals. Carla Eckels has this interview with the new leader of Riverfest.

Plus more on these stories:



Mayor Lily Wu said she plans to focus more attention on shared services between Wichita and Sedgwick County in the coming year.

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the University of Kansas for diversity efforts that the department calls race-exclusionary.

Two Wichita Public Library branches will reopen soon.

The teams coming to Wichita for the NCAA tournament this weekend include number one seed Houston and six-seed Missouri.

Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities.

A historic church in Lawrence will get much needed help from the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Julie Denesha, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay