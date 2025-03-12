Wednesday, March 12, 2025
President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to get rid of federal income taxes on tips. That’s led Republicans in Kansas to introduce a bill that would eliminate state income taxes on tips as well. While the concept has broad support in Topeka, some say it should be paired with wage increases to make a bigger impact. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.
Plus more on these stories:
- National Transportation Safety Board officials are recommending changes as a result of their investigation into the fatal crash of a Wichita-based American Airlines flight and Army helicopter in Washington D.C.
- Wesley Health care formally opened its new Emergency Room in Andover Tuesday.
- A chemical called tri-chloro-ethylene, or TCE, pollutes the groundwater in northeast Wichita. Now, the chemical's legality is being debated at the federal level.
- A former Johnson County Commissioner and Kansas lawmaker has entered the race for governor.
- The South Central Kansas legislative delegation will take part in a public forum on Saturday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: ,Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, and Jacinda Hall,
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper