Wednesday, March 12, 2025

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to get rid of federal income taxes on tips. That’s led Republicans in Kansas to introduce a bill that would eliminate state income taxes on tips as well. While the concept has broad support in Topeka, some say it should be paired with wage increases to make a bigger impact. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



National Transportation Safety Board officials are recommending changes as a result of their investigation into the fatal crash of a Wichita-based American Airlines flight and Army helicopter in Washington D.C.

Wesley Health care formally opened its new Emergency Room in Andover Tuesday.

A chemical called tri-chloro-ethylene, or TCE, pollutes the groundwater in northeast Wichita. Now, the chemical's legality is being debated at the federal level.

A former Johnson County Commissioner and Kansas lawmaker has entered the race for governor.

The South Central Kansas legislative delegation will take part in a public forum on Saturday.



