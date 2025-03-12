© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to get rid of federal income taxes on tips. That’s led Republicans in Kansas to introduce a bill that would eliminate state income taxes on tips as well. While the concept has broad support in Topeka, some say it should be paired with wage increases to make a bigger impact. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • National Transportation Safety Board officials are recommending changes as a result of their investigation into the fatal crash of a Wichita-based American Airlines flight and Army helicopter in Washington D.C.
  • Wesley Health care formally opened its new Emergency Room in Andover Tuesday.
  • A chemical called tri-chloro-ethylene, or TCE, pollutes the groundwater in northeast Wichita. Now, the chemical's legality is being debated at the federal level.
  • A former Johnson County Commissioner and Kansas lawmaker has entered the race for governor.
  • The South Central Kansas legislative delegation will take part in a public forum on Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: ,Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, and Jacinda Hall,
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell