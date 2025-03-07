Friday, March 7, 2025

Last month Kansas lawmakers passed a bill banning gender affirming care for minors. It's the latest in a series of laws restricting the rights of transgender Kansans. Statewide and nationally, debates over transgender rights and inclusion are also playing out in faith communities. As Rose Conlon reports, that includes a church in Winfield.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County election officials are counting the final batch of votes from last week's Wichita bond issue election.

A Kansas bill would let voters decide if they want to raise property taxes to fund local services.

Daylight Saving Time returns to Kansas this weekend.

A historic church in Lawrence, Kansas, will get much needed help from the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

A committee that helped lead the recovery process following a tornado that hit Butler and Sedgwick counties has concluded its work.

A Missouri man who was shot at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally last year has sued the Kansas City Sports Commission, saying it was a "preventable mass shooting."

Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton is holding a Clear the Shelter event through Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Julie Denesha, Jacinda Hall, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

