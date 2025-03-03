Monday, March 3, 2025

In 2021, the city of Wichita created a land bank to acquire vacant or run-down properties and sell them to housing developers. The city is facing a housing shortage, especially of low-cost units. But four years later, the program is struggling. Only two properties have come into and out of Wichita’s land bank – far from what’s needed to make a dent in the city’s blight issue and affordable housing challenges. KMUW’s Celia Hack reports on the obstacles it faces.

Plus we have more on these stories:



Downtown Wichita will host a program where people can offer feedback on the next 10-year plan for the city’s core area.

Permits pulled to build new housing units in Sedgwick County hit a six-year high in 2024.

Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall ended a rural town hall meeting early this weekend after a crowd repeatedly interrupted and shouted at him. People were vocal about job cuts, funding freezes and other actions by President Donald Trump.

Landowners have decided to permanently protect about 9,000 acres of threatened prairie in western Kansas.

Missouri lawmakers are working out a deal to provide tax incentives to keep the Chiefs and Royals on the Missouri side of Kansas City.

Law enforcement and first responders will participate in a training exercise at Century II next week.

The Kansas Supreme Court will meet in Logan this spring as part of its ongoing outreach program.

