Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 3, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
In 2021, the city of Wichita created a land bank to acquire vacant or run-down properties and sell them to housing developers. The city is facing a housing shortage, especially of low-cost units. But four years later, the program is struggling. Only two properties have come into and out of Wichita’s land bank – far from what’s needed to make a dent in the city’s blight issue and affordable housing challenges. KMUW’s Celia Hack reports on the obstacles it faces.

Plus we have more on these stories:

  • Downtown Wichita will host a program where people can offer feedback on the next 10-year plan for the city’s core area.
  • Permits pulled to build new housing units in Sedgwick County hit a six-year high in 2024.
  • Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall ended a rural town hall meeting early this weekend after a crowd repeatedly interrupted and shouted at him. People were vocal about job cuts, funding freezes and other actions by President Donald Trump.
  • Landowners have decided to permanently protect about 9,000 acres of threatened prairie in western Kansas.
  • Missouri lawmakers are working out a deal to provide tax incentives to keep the Chiefs and Royals on the Missouri side of Kansas City.
  • Law enforcement and first responders will participate in a training exercise at Century II next week.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court will meet in Logan this spring as part of its ongoing outreach program.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
