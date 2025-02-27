Thursday, February 27, 2025

The band The House releases its debut album tomorrow. Titled Soft Stuff, the record is a follow up to the band’s 2021 self-titled EP and, according to the band members, a more fully realized representation of their music. KMUW’s Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with band members Caleb Curry-Miller, Will Morris, and Nathan Harrison and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Leaders in the Wichita school district say they’re waiting for final results of Tuesday's bond issue election before deciding their next steps.

The public is invited to an open house to discuss future needs for Eisenhower National Airport.

The US Department of Agriculture has released some funding for environmental and agricultural projects in Kansas and other midwest states.

Some University of Kansas students are protesting the school’s plan to eliminate gender-inclusive housing options in one co-ed dorm.

A new comic book convention is set to debut next month in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grimke, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper