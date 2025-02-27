Thursday, February 27, 2025
The band The House releases its debut album tomorrow. Titled Soft Stuff, the record is a follow up to the band’s 2021 self-titled EP and, according to the band members, a more fully realized representation of their music. KMUW’s Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with band members Caleb Curry-Miller, Will Morris, and Nathan Harrison and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Leaders in the Wichita school district say they’re waiting for final results of Tuesday's bond issue election before deciding their next steps.
- The public is invited to an open house to discuss future needs for Eisenhower National Airport.
- The US Department of Agriculture has released some funding for environmental and agricultural projects in Kansas and other midwest states.
- Some University of Kansas students are protesting the school’s plan to eliminate gender-inclusive housing options in one co-ed dorm.
- A new comic book convention is set to debut next month in Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grimke, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper