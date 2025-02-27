© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The band The House releases its debut album tomorrow. Titled Soft Stuff, the record is a follow up to the band’s 2021 self-titled EP and, according to the band members, a more fully realized representation of their music. KMUW’s Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with band members Caleb Curry-Miller, Will Morris, and Nathan Harrison and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Leaders in the Wichita school district say they’re waiting for final results of Tuesday's bond issue election before deciding their next steps.
  • The public is invited to an open house to discuss future needs for Eisenhower National Airport.
  • The US Department of Agriculture has released some funding for environmental and agricultural projects in Kansas and other midwest states.
  • Some University of Kansas students are protesting the school’s plan to eliminate gender-inclusive housing options in one co-ed dorm.
  • A new comic book convention is set to debut next month in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grimke, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
