Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Southwest Kansas communities are feeling the effects of intensifying anti-immigrant rhetoric in politics. Promises of mass deportations have caused anxiety to spread throughout the region. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, that fear has already hindered the daily lives of these Kansans.

Plus more on these stories:



It may be several days before we know the final results of the Wichita school district’s proposed bond issue. Yesterday’s vote was too close to call.

A Kansas Catholic Priest who died during the Korean War has been declared Venerable by the Vatican.

New projections show Wichita's 2026 budget deficit will be smaller than previously predicted.

The Trump administration has discussed adding a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

The remains of a Wichita man killed during World War II have been identified.

Wichita will see the return of Elsewhere Festival from last year, this time with a name change.

The Basketball Tournament will return this summer to Koch Arena.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, AJ Jones, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper