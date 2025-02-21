© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, February 21, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Many people grew up playing with Lego bricks. Whether it was building a set or mixing and matching to see where their imagination might take them. On this first episode of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan meets a group of people still enjoying Lego, well into adulthood.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas House approved a bill on Thursday that would prohibit the state from rejecting prospective foster parents based on their beliefs about sexual orientation and gender identity.
  • The Wichita Police Department has launched a webpage where you can view its drones.
  • A Kansas legislator has proposed a new bill legalizing the use of prison labor to build housing.
  • The Kansas House of Representatives advanced a bill Thursday that would eliminate a tax credit for affordable housing.
  • The Kansas Turnpike Authority is warning users of a scam using its name in text messages.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Coope

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens