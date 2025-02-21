Friday, February 21, 2025

Many people grew up playing with Lego bricks. Whether it was building a set or mixing and matching to see where their imagination might take them. On this first episode of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan meets a group of people still enjoying Lego, well into adulthood.

The Kansas House approved a bill on Thursday that would prohibit the state from rejecting prospective foster parents based on their beliefs about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Wichita Police Department has launched a webpage where you can view its drones.

A Kansas legislator has proposed a new bill legalizing the use of prison labor to build housing.

The Kansas House of Representatives advanced a bill Thursday that would eliminate a tax credit for affordable housing.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is warning users of a scam using its name in text messages.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Coope