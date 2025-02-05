Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Kansas homeowners might see lower property taxes in the near future. Lawmakers say cutting the tax is their first priority. But some people are concerned that cutting property taxes could hurt services like education, roads and law enforcement. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would make it easier for people to refuse vaccines.

The Wichita City Council rejected a request Tuesday to increase the capacity of a historic theater.

Republicans in the Kansas Senate Tuesday advanced a bill that would require voters to return mail-in ballots by the end of Election Day.

Authorities are warning about another scam involving jury duty.

At his Super Bowl news conference in New Orleans this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed concerns about officiating.

