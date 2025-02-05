© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Kansas homeowners might see lower property taxes in the near future. Lawmakers say cutting the tax is their first priority. But some people are concerned that cutting property taxes could hurt services like education, roads and law enforcement. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would make it easier for people to refuse vaccines.
  • The Wichita City Council rejected a request Tuesday to increase the capacity of a historic theater.
  • Republicans in the Kansas Senate Tuesday advanced a bill that would require voters to return mail-in ballots by the end of Election Day.
  • Authorities are warning about another scam involving jury duty.
  • At his Super Bowl news conference in New Orleans this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed concerns about officiating.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, and Zane Irwin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
