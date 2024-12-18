Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A housing shortage in Kansas has made home prices skyrocket and that’s made it harder to purchase a home. State lawmakers are considering ways to create more affordable housing. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Zane Irwin discuss how the shortage happened and some ideas to address the problem

Plus more on these stories.



Paid parking in downtown Wichita is likely to begin in July, after the City Council approved a parking plan yesterday.

Wichita is a step closer to altering how it enforces homeless camping around the city.

The Derby school district has rejected a social studies curriculum because some board members say it’s biased against President-elect Donald Trump.

Auditors say the state commerce department should add criminal background checks to its hiring process after a former employee was accused of mismanaging grant funds.

Authorities are investigating a set of skeletal remains found in south Wichita.

AAA is predicting record-setting holiday travel across America for the holidays.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay