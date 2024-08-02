Friday, August 2, 2024
After getting his doctorate and master’s degrees in chemistry from Wichita State University, Gene Zaid has started two multimillion dollar companies and collected more than 70 U.S. patents. The Hutchinson resident says he has accomplished things that his younger self growing up in Palestine could never imagine.
- Advocates for arts and culture organizations spoke at a Sedgwick County budget hearing this week to protest funding cuts.
- The United Way of the Plains is accepting applications from nonprofits for its Impact on the Plains competition.
- Watering restrictions will begin for Wichita water customers early next week.
- Governor Laura Kelly and former Governor Kathleen Sebelius, both Democrats, are endorsing opposing candidates in the primary race for Kansas Senate District 2, which includes much of Lawrence.
- Outdoor workers in Kansas may lose labor hours and wages in the future because of excessive heat.
- Walking and biking paths that run by Exploration Place will be closed starting Monday.