Thursday, August 1, 2024
The multibillion dollar agriculture industry in southwest Kansas was actually started by what might seem like a foreign crop in the region today: watermelons. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore discuss how different crops shape Kansas culture.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas has spent more than $11.5 billion in federal COVID relief since the start of the pandemic.
- Two out-of-state political action committees are pouring money into the District 3 Sedgwick County Republican primary.
- A law that caused voting rights groups to suspend registration drives is now on hold.
- Boeing says it lost more than $1 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2024.
- A 22-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the illegal purchase of a firearm that was later used during the fatal Super Bowl parade rally.
- The Kansas Turnpike will begin demolishing toll plazas along the highway in August.
- Jeremy Hill is the new vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.