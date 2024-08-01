© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, August 1, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The multibillion dollar agriculture industry in southwest Kansas was actually started by what might seem like a foreign crop in the region today: watermelons. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore discuss how different crops shape Kansas culture.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas has spent more than $11.5 billion in federal COVID relief since the start of the pandemic.
  • Two out-of-state political action committees are pouring money into the District 3 Sedgwick County Republican primary.
  • A law that caused voting rights groups to suspend registration drives is now on hold.
  • Boeing says it lost more than $1 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2024.
  • A 22-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the illegal purchase of a firearm that was later used during the fatal Super Bowl parade rally.
  • The Kansas Turnpike will begin demolishing toll plazas along the highway in August.
  • Jeremy Hill is the new vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens