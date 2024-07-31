Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Drones flying over Midwestern fields are likely to become a more typical sight. Farmers are finding that the remotely piloted aircraft can do everything from spraying fields… to monitoring livestock. As Harvest Public Media’s Makayla Voris reports, experts say drones are becoming an important tool in farmers’ tool boxes.
Plus more on these stories:
- Attendance is improving at some Wichita schools after the district hired a company that alerts families when their child misses too much school.
- Sedgwick County Commission Republican candidate Stephanie Wise has outraised her two primary opponents by nearly 20 thousand dollars.
- Two major drug manufacturers – AbbVie and AstraZeneca – are suing the state of Kansas over recent legislative restrictions.
- Governor Laura Kelly and former Governor Kathleen Sebelius, both Democrats, are endorsing opposing candidates in the primary race for Kansas Senate District 2, which includes much of Lawrence.
- Andover will unveil upgrades to its Sports Park Wednesday evening.