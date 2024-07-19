Friday, July 19, 2024

By 2027, a majority of Kansas nursing homes will need to hire more staff to comply with new federal rules designed to reduce neglect. Nursing home owners say it could put them out of business. But as KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, advocates say the new rules don’t go far enough.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas population is aging quickly and the Kansas Health Institute wants to better serve the needs of that age group.

A primary political forum is scheduled for Sunday at St. Paul AME Church.

A federal civil lawsuit filed in the 20-21 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton is still making its way through the courts without a trial date.

The biotech company Bayer is now lobbying Congress to pass legislation that could protect it from lawsuits regarding Roundup.

An expansion to the Rockwell Branch Library in East Wichita will begin later this month.

A civil rights museum in Kansas is being considered for inclusion on a list of significant international cultural sites.

We're exploring a Caribbean classic with a storied history.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Kylie Cameron, Josh Cary, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay