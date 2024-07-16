Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Kevin Barry’s novel, The Heart in Winter, features an Irish immigrant living in Butte, Montana, who falls in love with another man’s mail order bride. Barry recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay, and explained that this book started as an idea... 25 years ago. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



Today is the last day to register to vote in the August primary election.

Kansas and Missouri politicians are reacting to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration following severe storms in Kansas. This makes funding for recovery efforts available.

A 20-year-old swimmer from Wichita will compete in the Paris Olympics later this month.

A suburban Johnson County school district has tweaked its student handbook in response to fallout from a fight last year that involved one student yelling racist slurs.

Climate experts say summers in Kansas are starting sooner, lasting longer, and blazing hotter than they used to. And in urban areas, temperatures are even more unbearable.

The Salvation Army will be giving away fans to those in need starting today.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Beth Golay, Kyle Palmer, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay