Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 12, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
There are lots of new restaurants opening all over Wichita. Denise Neil tells us more.

And we have more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Fire Department issued dozens more citations than previous years during the Fourth of July holiday this year.
  • The Kansas 9-1-1 Coordinating Council is purchasing a transcription service that also translates languages.
  • Cheney Reservoir is at its lowest level in more than a decade.
  • Plane-maker Boeing has released its delivery figures for the second quarter of 2024, and sales are way down over a year ago.
  • Kansas will receive about $45 million dollars in federal grants to help build and repair roads, bridges and sidewalks around the state.
  • A new partnership between the City of Wichita and Wichita schools will enhance recreational activities for local young people.
  • Music Theatre Wichita has announced its lineup of shows for the 2025 season.
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
