Friday, July 12, 2024
There are lots of new restaurants opening all over Wichita. Denise Neil tells us more.
And we have more on these stories:
- The Wichita Fire Department issued dozens more citations than previous years during the Fourth of July holiday this year.
- The Kansas 9-1-1 Coordinating Council is purchasing a transcription service that also translates languages.
- Cheney Reservoir is at its lowest level in more than a decade.
- Plane-maker Boeing has released its delivery figures for the second quarter of 2024, and sales are way down over a year ago.
- Kansas will receive about $45 million dollars in federal grants to help build and repair roads, bridges and sidewalks around the state.
- A new partnership between the City of Wichita and Wichita schools will enhance recreational activities for local young people.
- Music Theatre Wichita has announced its lineup of shows for the 2025 season.