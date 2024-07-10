Wednesday, July 10, 2024
When Kansans elect their U.S. Congress members this fall, it’ll be the first time there’s been an open seat in the 2nd District since the districts were redrawn in 2022. The district covers much of the eastern third of Kansas and is attracting a lot of attention. Kansas Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill and political reporter Zane Irwin looked into the race for the 2nd District.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas health organizations have received a total of $1.3 million dollars in grants from the state health department to reduce chronic disease risks. Many will focus on tobacco use.
- The city of Wichita has hired consultants to help get its new water treatment plant operating.
- The Wichita city council voted yesterday to fund a new software system to track homelessness with money from remaining federal COVID assistance.
- The Sedgwick County jail's population hit a twenty-year low this summer, according to the sheriff's office.
- Fort Hays State University recently held an education summit to brainstorm ideas that could address teacher shortages in western Kansas.
- The Derby school district needs bus drivers and is sponsoring "try-it-out" days for people interested in the job.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo is offering discounted admission every Tuesday in July.