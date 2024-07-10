Wednesday, July 10, 2024

When Kansans elect their U.S. Congress members this fall, it’ll be the first time there’s been an open seat in the 2nd District since the districts were redrawn in 2022. The district covers much of the eastern third of Kansas and is attracting a lot of attention. Kansas Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill and political reporter Zane Irwin looked into the race for the 2nd District.

