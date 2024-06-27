Thursday, June 27, 2024
There's a new movie that KMUW's Fletcher Powell says just as stunning as it is difficult. We'll hear about "I Saw the TV Glow," plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita School Board will again reconsider a potential sale of Park Elementary to the city at a special meeting this afternoon.
- A new federal report shows traffic deaths fell in Kansas in the first quarter of the year, but not in some neighboring states.
- Kansas has joined a pilot program that makes it easier for cattle farmers to test for bird flu and move cattle.
- The people injured by gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade will learn today how much they will receive from the “K-C Strong” fund.
- Exploration Place will formally break ground today on its new destination playscape.
- Firework season starts today in Wichita and the surrounding area. Fireworks can be sold and set off until July 5th, from 10 in the morning until midnight.
Producer: Lu Anne StephensEditors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Stephen Koranda, Peggy Lowe, Fletcher Powell, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay