Thursday, June 27, 2024

There's a new movie that KMUW's Fletcher Powell says just as stunning as it is difficult. We'll hear about "I Saw the TV Glow," plus more on these stories:



The Wichita School Board will again reconsider a potential sale of Park Elementary to the city at a special meeting this afternoon.

A new federal report shows traffic deaths fell in Kansas in the first quarter of the year, but not in some neighboring states.

Kansas has joined a pilot program that makes it easier for cattle farmers to test for bird flu and move cattle.

The people injured by gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade will learn today how much they will receive from the “K-C Strong” fund.

Exploration Place will formally break ground today on its new destination playscape.

Firework season starts today in Wichita and the surrounding area. Fireworks can be sold and set off until July 5th, from 10 in the morning until midnight.



