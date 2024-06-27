© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, June 27, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
There's a new movie that KMUW's Fletcher Powell says just as stunning as it is difficult. We'll hear about "I Saw the TV Glow," plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita School Board will again reconsider a potential sale of Park Elementary to the city at a special meeting this afternoon.
  • A new federal report shows traffic deaths fell in Kansas in the first quarter of the year, but not in some neighboring states.
  • Kansas has joined a pilot program that makes it easier for cattle farmers to test for bird flu and move cattle.
  • The people injured by gunfire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade will learn today how much they will receive from the “K-C Strong” fund.
  • Exploration Place will formally break ground today on its new destination playscape.
  • Firework season starts today in Wichita and the surrounding area. Fireworks can be sold and set off until July 5th, from 10 in the morning until midnight.

Producer: Lu Anne StephensEditors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Stephen Koranda, Peggy Lowe, Fletcher Powell, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
