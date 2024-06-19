© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
As housing costs rise in Wichita, some people have found affordable shelter by camping at Lake Afton Park in southwest Sedgwick County. But the county commission argues the park isn’t intended as a place to live, and recently eliminated long-term camping. Some residents aren’t sure where to go next.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas will continue to see hot and humid weather this week, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees this weekend.
  • Wichita adjusted the way it determines its drought response Tuesday, as the city faces lower water levels.
  • It took nearly six months of on-and-off debate, but Kansas lawmakers passed major tax cuts Tuesday that the governor says she will sign.
  • The city of Wichita will host a community meeting this week to discuss the possible location of a new homeless shelter.
  • The Wichita city council passed an ordinance Tuesday making its website the city’s official newspaper instead of the Wichita Eagle.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Nour Longi, Isabel Ordoñez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
