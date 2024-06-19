Wednesday, June 19, 2024

As housing costs rise in Wichita, some people have found affordable shelter by camping at Lake Afton Park in southwest Sedgwick County. But the county commission argues the park isn’t intended as a place to live, and recently eliminated long-term camping. Some residents aren’t sure where to go next.

Kansas will continue to see hot and humid weather this week, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees this weekend.

Wichita adjusted the way it determines its drought response Tuesday, as the city faces lower water levels.

It took nearly six months of on-and-off debate, but Kansas lawmakers passed major tax cuts Tuesday that the governor says she will sign.

The city of Wichita will host a community meeting this week to discuss the possible location of a new homeless shelter.

The Wichita city council passed an ordinance Tuesday making its website the city’s official newspaper instead of the Wichita Eagle.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Nour Longi, Isabel Ordoñez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

