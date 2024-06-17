Monday, June 17, 2024

The band Punch Brothers are returning to the road this summer with a new band member, fiddler Brittany Haas, but with a familiar approach. Founding member Chris Thile says that from the start, the group has wanted to make music that took risks and broke new ground. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Thile and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The largest natural gas public utility in Kansas wants to hike its rates, but customers are pushing back.

The Kansas Department of Corrections is helping some inmates leaving prison combat opioid drug overdoses.

Applications are now open for grants through the state of Kansas’ opioid settlements.

A group worried about “forever chemicals” contaminating farmland wants to see money put into the Farm Bill.

Winter canola is becoming more popular in western Kansas with the opening of a new processing plant in the northwest corner of the state.

