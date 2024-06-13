Thursday, June 13, 2024

National Pollinators Week starts next Monday. For the past 25 years, pollinator species have experienced a drop in numbers. Experts say that’s due to habitat loss, chemical use and climate change. Butterflies are a pollinator that capture people’s attention… and serve as a gateway into learning about preserving habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope has more on how butterfly breeders and farms are helping in that effort.

