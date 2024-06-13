Thursday, June 13, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
National Pollinators Week starts next Monday. For the past 25 years, pollinator species have experienced a drop in numbers. Experts say that’s due to habitat loss, chemical use and climate change. Butterflies are a pollinator that capture people’s attention… and serve as a gateway into learning about preserving habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope has more on how butterfly breeders and farms are helping in that effort.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas State Board of Education may reconsider its decision to require high school students to apply for college financial aid.
- For the third year, Sedgwick County is applying for nearly $10 million dollars from the federal government to build a new emergency preparedness center.
- The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, says he’s all in on luring both the Chiefs and the Royals to Wyandotte County. Tyrone Garner is pushing a downtown KC, K baseball stadium.
- Juneteenth celebrations get started this weekend in anticipation of next week's holiday.
- A federal judge in Wichita has removed Kansas from a lawsuit challenging a student debt relief plan from the Biden Administration.
- With just days left before Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for a special session on tax cuts, a Democratic senator has unveiled what he calls the “Kumbaya” tax plan.
- The Wichita Open golf tournament began yesterday at Crestview Country Club.
- The dean of Wichita State’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is leaving.