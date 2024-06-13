© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, June 13, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

National Pollinators Week starts next Monday. For the past 25 years, pollinator species have experienced a drop in numbers. Experts say that’s due to habitat loss, chemical use and climate change. Butterflies are a pollinator that capture people’s attention… and serve as a gateway into learning about preserving habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope has more on how butterfly breeders and farms are helping in that effort.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas State Board of Education may reconsider its decision to require high school students to apply for college financial aid.
  • For the third year, Sedgwick County is applying for nearly $10 million dollars from the federal government to build a new emergency preparedness center.
  • The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, says he’s all in on luring both the Chiefs and the Royals to Wyandotte County. Tyrone Garner is pushing a downtown KC, K baseball stadium.
  • Juneteenth celebrations get started this weekend in anticipation of next week's holiday.
  • A federal judge in Wichita has removed Kansas from a lawsuit challenging a student debt relief plan from the Biden Administration.
  • With just days left before Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for a special session on tax cuts, a Democratic senator has unveiled what he calls the “Kumbaya” tax plan.
  • The Wichita Open golf tournament began yesterday at Crestview Country Club.
  • The dean of Wichita State’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is leaving.
Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens