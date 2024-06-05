Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The band Foghat is known for classic rock radio staples such as "Slow Ride" and "Fool For The City." The group issued its latest album, Sonic Mojo, in 2023 to critical acclaim and strong sales. Guitarist Bryan Bassett says that the success took him and his bandmates by surprise. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Bassett about that album as well as the guitarist's time playing with Foghat co-founders Rod Price and Dave Peverett in the Foghat offshoot Lonesome Dave's Foghat.

Plus more from these stories:



Kansas Representative Brenda Landwehr will not seek another term in office.

Health giant Ascension says it’s working to restore access to electronic health records in Kansas and other states by the end of next week.

The Sedgwick County Commission will continue its discussion about updated regulations on large-scale solar energy projects at its meeting Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Kansas lawmaker who died this week.

The Junior League of Wichita is donating $2 million dollars to Exploration Place’s outdoor expansion project.

An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail who was being held in the medical clinic has died.

Kansas tax collections fell far short of expectations in May, after a revenue spike the previous month.

Cases of tick-related illnesses are increasing in Kansas and Missouri as summers get longer and hotter.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Isy Ordoñez, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper