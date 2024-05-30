© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 30, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
It’s spring, and most of us have rolled out the lawn mower, or at least heard that telltale noise. But there’s an ongoing debate over the traditional turfgrass yard. Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi explains how lawns became the default in American communities - and today’s environmental reckoning.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Providers at Ascension hospitals and clinics in Kansas say they’re still locked out of many electronic systems necessary for patient care.
  • Kansas lawmakers will return to Topeka on June 18th for a special session on tax cuts.
  • The leader of the Save Century II movement has filed to run for the Sedgwick County Commission.
  • The Haskell Indian Nations University regents are opposing development near the wetlands south of Lawrence.
  • Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with a raid by law enforcement in Marion last summer.
  • Riverfest kicks off tomorrow in downtown Wichita.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Teresa Homsi, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
