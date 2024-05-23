Thursday, May 23, 2024

Today is the last day of school for Wichita students. And for children and teachers at six Wichita schools, today marks the final bell before their buildings close for good. District leaders voted earlier this year to shutter the schools to cut costs. KMUW’s Suzanne Perez takes us to Payne Elementary in west Wichita, which has served its neighborhood for more than 70 years.

Plus, Western Kansas is projected to see large population declines in the coming years, but immigration may be the key to stemming the losses. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, the communities that have embraced their diversity have seen their population stabilize and the local culture shift. But immigrants still face challenges.

Plus more on these stories:

Public universities in Kansas are preparing for a new law that bars them from requiring diversity statements.

The Sedgwick county commission updated regulations at its parks yesterday to address concerns about people living there long-term.

AAA says about 500 thousand Kansans plan to travel for the Memorial day holiday.

Veterans Memorial Park will host a Memorial Day remembrance on at 11:00 Monday morning.

A digital archive of Wichita’s public art is now available.

