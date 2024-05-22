Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Sideways is the latest album from Americana roots band Steel Wheels. The band's primary songwriter Trent Wagler says that some of the material on the album was inspired by realizations he had about himself and parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Wagler and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas abortion providers say a state law set to take effect this summer is unconstitutional.

Wichita is loosening its restrictions on aerial fireworks within the city limits.

Advocates are seeking clemency for Sarah Gonzales-McLinn, a woman convicted in the 2014 of killing a Lawrence businessman.

The Wichita School District's summer food program starts next week.

Children’s Mercy researchers are working to expand access to diagnostic testing for rare genetic disorders in children through a pilot program in rural Kansas

The race to replace a U.S. representative from Kansas has another candidate.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Jim McLean, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper