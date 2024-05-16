© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 16, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The band Cake is known for its musical eclecticism as well as its distinct sense of humor. In its more than 30 years as a musical act, Cake has also found unusual ways to connect with its fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the band's vocalist and co-founder John McCrea who discussed Cake's distinct musical and personal approaches.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas education leaders have approved the first update to high school graduation requirements in nearly 20 years.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill yesterday that fully funds public K-12 schools.
  • The number of days with wildfire-prone weather increased in some Kansas regions.
  • A state board that allocates Kansas’ opioid settlement funds will soon open its second round of grant funding.
  • The YMCA in Andover will hold a ribbon cutting today as it prepares to reopen after being hit by a tornado two years ago.
  • McConnell Air Force Base is preparing for its open house later this summer.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
