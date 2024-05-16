Thursday, May 16, 2024

The band Cake is known for its musical eclecticism as well as its distinct sense of humor. In its more than 30 years as a musical act, Cake has also found unusual ways to connect with its fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the band's vocalist and co-founder John McCrea who discussed Cake's distinct musical and personal approaches.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas education leaders have approved the first update to high school graduation requirements in nearly 20 years.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill yesterday that fully funds public K-12 schools.

The number of days with wildfire-prone weather increased in some Kansas regions.

A state board that allocates Kansas’ opioid settlement funds will soon open its second round of grant funding.

The YMCA in Andover will hold a ribbon cutting today as it prepares to reopen after being hit by a tornado two years ago.

McConnell Air Force Base is preparing for its open house later this summer.



Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

