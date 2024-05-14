Wednesday, May 15, 2024

For people trying to conceive using donated sperm, finding a Black sperm donor can be really hard. In some cases, it’s impossible. Researchers at the University of Kansas are trying to identify why the shortage exists. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service has more.

Former Wichita musician Jenny Wood suffered near-fatal injuries in a 2019 car accident that have left her suffering life-threatening grand mal seizures. Wood, who currently lives in Nashville, says that despite her struggles, she's determined to keep moving forward with music and life. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Wood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The City Council unanimously approved a zoning change yesterday to permit the construction of a new state mental health hospital in southwest Wichita.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 caused hundreds more women each month to seek abortions in Kansas.

Twenty beds will now be available for homeless residents seeking substance use treatment through a city of Wichita program.

The City of Wichita says files that were copied during a cyberattack earlier this month contained law enforcement incident and traffic information.

Botanica has a new executive director.

Kansas officials have selected two existing organizations and one new one to run the state’s Medicaid system for a three-year contract beginning in January.

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State has received $10 million dollars in funding from NASA.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper