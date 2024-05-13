© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, May 13, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

There’s no shortage of options for trivia in Wichita … there’s usually a game somewhere every night of the week. But Hugo Phan shows us one popular trivia gathering might be one of the town’s best-kept secrets.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More than half the state of Kansas continues to experience drought, but the situation has improved significantly from a year ago.
  • The Kansas Bar Association will provide free legal answers for Kansas residents.
  • The Kansas State Board of Education will hold a public hearing and final vote Tuesday on new high school graduation requirements.
  • Officials in Kansas say the lesser prairie chicken, a species synonymous with plains, is still in trouble despite being listed as threatened last year.
  • The Kansas City man accused of killing a 43-year-old Johnson County woman at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally will be in court Monday.
  • A NASA program launched to help US farmers marked its first anniversary this spring.
  • Roadwork gets underway next week on K-196 in Butler County.
  • The Kansas Humane Society will host a free pet clinic at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center on Saturday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Jim Meadows, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens