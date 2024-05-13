Monday, May 13, 2024

There’s no shortage of options for trivia in Wichita … there’s usually a game somewhere every night of the week. But Hugo Phan shows us one popular trivia gathering might be one of the town’s best-kept secrets.

Plus more on these stories:



More than half the state of Kansas continues to experience drought, but the situation has improved significantly from a year ago.

The Kansas Bar Association will provide free legal answers for Kansas residents.

The Kansas State Board of Education will hold a public hearing and final vote Tuesday on new high school graduation requirements.

Officials in Kansas say the lesser prairie chicken, a species synonymous with plains, is still in trouble despite being listed as threatened last year.

The Kansas City man accused of killing a 43-year-old Johnson County woman at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally will be in court Monday.

A NASA program launched to help US farmers marked its first anniversary this spring.

Roadwork gets underway next week on K-196 in Butler County.

The Kansas Humane Society will host a free pet clinic at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center on Saturday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Jim Meadows, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper