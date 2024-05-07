© 2024 KMUW
KMUW will be closing at 2 p.m. today due to inclement weather. We will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Author Nicholson Baker has written seventeen books in both genres of fiction and nonfiction. Several of his works have been New York Times bestsellers, and he has won a National Book Critics Circle Award, a James Madison Freedom of Information Award, a Guggenheim fellowship, and the Hermann Hesse Prize. As he told KMUW’s Beth Golay, his latest book—Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art—is a complete departure from his typical work.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The city of Wichita is continuing to assess its computer systems after a cyber security incident over the weekend.
  • As the weather warms in Kansas, more people are getting out on the water. But experts warn them to be on the lookout for harmful types of algae.
  • Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research is building a new test flight facility for electric aircraft.
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis is getting a new president at the end of the month.
  • Wichita Transit is hosting meetings today and tomorrow to collect community feedback on its new Transit Network Plan.
  • Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor former Kansas Supreme Court justice Fred Six.
  • The mother of a man killed by Olathe police on New Year’s Eve 2022 is suing the department.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

