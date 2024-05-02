Thursday, May 2, 2024

Rev. Wheeler Parker, the cousin and childhood friend of Emmett Till recently spoke at the Spencer Museum of Art on the KU campus sharing his story and highlighting the exhibit, "Emmett Till & Mamie Till- Mobley: Let The World See." KMUW’s Carla Eckels was at the exhibit and has this report

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers wrapped up the regular session Tuesday but not before attempting again to pass major tax cuts.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Kansas have set up an encampment to demand the school halt investments with companies that have ties to Israel.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed into law a landmark plan to improve the way students learn to read.

A partnership among area colleges announced Wednesday will offer lower tuition rates to people who study secondary education.

The City of Wichita is continuing to host job fairs for city positions this month.

Residents in Westmoreland, Kansas, are cleaning up Wednesday after a tornado caused extensive damage.

