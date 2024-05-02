© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 2, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Rev. Wheeler Parker, the cousin and childhood friend of Emmett Till recently spoke at the Spencer Museum of Art on the KU campus sharing his story and highlighting the exhibit, "Emmett Till & Mamie Till- Mobley: Let The World See." KMUW’s Carla Eckels was at the exhibit and has this report

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers wrapped up the regular session Tuesday but not before attempting again to pass major tax cuts.
  • Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Kansas have set up an encampment to demand the school halt investments with companies that have ties to Israel.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed into law a landmark plan to improve the way students learn to read.
  • A partnership among area colleges announced Wednesday will offer lower tuition rates to people who study secondary education.
  • The City of Wichita is continuing to host job fairs for city positions this month.
  • Residents in Westmoreland, Kansas, are cleaning up Wednesday after a tornado caused extensive damage.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
