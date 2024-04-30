© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ferdia Lennon takes a fresh approach to his retelling of The Sicilian Expedition. In his debut novel, Glorious Exploits, Lennon makes a 2000-year-old story accessible through his use of contemporary Irish dialect. Lennon recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas House of Representatives has voted to override some of Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of abortion bills.
  • Republicans in the Kansas Senate failed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of major tax cuts.
  • A bill to include drug overdoses in the state's Good Samaritan law has been sent to the governor’s desk for her signature.
  • The federal government approved Governor Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration Monday after severe winter storms earlier this year.
  • Kansas dairy farmers and health officials are trying to mitigate the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the bird flu.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court has officially disbarred a federal prosecutor.
  • Four Kansas firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend next month.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Peggy Lowe, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

