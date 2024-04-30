Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Ferdia Lennon takes a fresh approach to his retelling of The Sicilian Expedition. In his debut novel, Glorious Exploits, Lennon makes a 2000-year-old story accessible through his use of contemporary Irish dialect. Lennon recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas House of Representatives has voted to override some of Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of abortion bills.

Republicans in the Kansas Senate failed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of major tax cuts.

A bill to include drug overdoses in the state's Good Samaritan law has been sent to the governor’s desk for her signature.

The federal government approved Governor Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration Monday after severe winter storms earlier this year.

Kansas dairy farmers and health officials are trying to mitigate the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the bird flu.

The Kansas Supreme Court has officially disbarred a federal prosecutor.

Four Kansas firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend next month.

