Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Ferdia Lennon takes a fresh approach to his retelling of The Sicilian Expedition. In his debut novel, Glorious Exploits, Lennon makes a 2000-year-old story accessible through his use of contemporary Irish dialect. Lennon recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas House of Representatives has voted to override some of Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of abortion bills.
- Republicans in the Kansas Senate failed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of major tax cuts.
- A bill to include drug overdoses in the state's Good Samaritan law has been sent to the governor’s desk for her signature.
- The federal government approved Governor Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration Monday after severe winter storms earlier this year.
- Kansas dairy farmers and health officials are trying to mitigate the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the bird flu.
- The Kansas Supreme Court has officially disbarred a federal prosecutor.
- Four Kansas firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend next month.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Peggy Lowe, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper