Monday, April 29, 2024

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have known each other for over 50 years, first meeting when Vai became Satriani's guitar student at age 12. In that time, they've become two of the leading voices in instrumental rock guitar. Both musicians agree that the foundation for their success was laid when they were growing up on Long Island. They also say that their music teacher, Bill Westcott, was especially important in that foundation. We have Jedd Beaudoin's interview with Satriani and Vai.

School districts across Kansas will announce this week how many students they will accept as part of a new statewide open enrollment law.

Wichita State’s Suspenders 4 Hope program is expanding to offer additional training on mental wellness and substance use.

Efforts to expand Medicaid and legalize the use medical marijuana have died in the Kansas Legislature.

Barber County officials broke ground last week on the state’s first utility scale solar project in south-central Kansas.

Startup Grind Wichita will host an event with Eric Fisher this Thursday. Fisher will share his experiences as a hair educator who founded a chain of salons and a teaching academy.

Nearly 200 acres next to rare wetland habitat in Lawrence could become housing and businesses.

Open Streets I-C-T at NoMar International Market is this Sunday from noon to 4.

