Friday, April 19, 2024

The 2024 Wichita Jazz Festival ends Saturday night with a performance from the Tierney Sutton Band. Sutton, a nine-time Grammy-nominated vocalist, says that while writing material for a new album with the San Gabriel 7, she was struck by the realities of racism in American history.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she’s not involved in an effort to get the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate to Kansas.

Officials from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University will hold a groundbreaking for the first phase of their new biomedical campus next month.

Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner of Kansas says he will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives this November.

Military veterans facing legal issues could soon get help from a new law clinic at the University of Kansas.

The remains of a Norton soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified.

Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record.

