Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, April 19, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The 2024 Wichita Jazz Festival ends Saturday night with a performance from the Tierney Sutton Band. Sutton, a nine-time Grammy-nominated vocalist, says that while writing material for a new album with the San Gabriel 7, she was struck by the realities of racism in American history.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she’s not involved in an effort to get the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate to Kansas.
  • Officials from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University will hold a groundbreaking for the first phase of their new biomedical campus next month.
  • Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner of Kansas says he will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives this November.
  • Military veterans facing legal issues could soon get help from a new law clinic at the University of Kansas.
  • The remains of a Norton soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified.
  • Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Sheila Brummer, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

