Thursday, April 18, 2024

You know how sometimes a really good meal change your lift your mood, or make you see a place in a different light? Well, that’s happening over and over in a remote, tiny town, out on the high plains of Kansas. As Frank Morris reports a restaurant there is using good local meat and veggies and high-end cooking to breathe new life into a hard-pressed farm town.
- The board that oversees public colleges in Kansas will no longer allow schools to require support for diversity, equity and inclusion.
- A federal official working on homelessness initiatives encouraged Wichita officials to set up a statewide interagency council on housing.
- Thousands of Kansans could see their internet bill go up if Congress fails to extend a pandemic-era program by the end of April.
- A 40-year-old woman from Park City is accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former president Bill Clinton.
- Another elephant is pregnant at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
- Six of the Kansas Historical Society's state sites opened Wednesday.
