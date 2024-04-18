Thursday, April 18, 2024

You know how sometimes a really good meal change your lift your mood, or make you see a place in a different light? Well, that’s happening over and over in a remote, tiny town, out on the high plains of Kansas. As Frank Morris reports a restaurant there is using good local meat and veggies and high-end cooking to breathe new life into a hard-pressed farm town.

The board that oversees public colleges in Kansas will no longer allow schools to require support for diversity, equity and inclusion.

A federal official working on homelessness initiatives encouraged Wichita officials to set up a statewide interagency council on housing.

Thousands of Kansans could see their internet bill go up if Congress fails to extend a pandemic-era program by the end of April.

A 40-year-old woman from Park City is accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former president Bill Clinton.

Another elephant is pregnant at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Six of the Kansas Historical Society's state sites opened Wednesday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper