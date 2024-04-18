© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 18, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
You know how sometimes a really good meal change your lift your mood, or make you see a place in a different light? Well, that’s happening over and over in a remote, tiny town, out on the high plains of Kansas. As Frank Morris reports a restaurant there is using good local meat and veggies and high-end cooking to breathe new life into a hard-pressed farm town.

Plus more on these stories

  • The board that oversees public colleges in Kansas will no longer allow schools to require support for diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • A federal official working on homelessness initiatives encouraged Wichita officials to set up a statewide interagency council on housing.
  • Thousands of Kansans could see their internet bill go up if Congress fails to extend a pandemic-era program by the end of April.
  • A 40-year-old woman from Park City is accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former president Bill Clinton.
  • Another elephant is pregnant at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
  • Six of the Kansas Historical Society's state sites opened Wednesday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
