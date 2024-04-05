Friday, April 5, 2024

People use substances for many reasons. Lacking a community or a sense of belonging can be one of them, according to researchers. That’s especially true for Native American people, who have faced generations of discrimination and forced assimilation by the U.S. government. But as KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports, a Native group in Wichita is relying on its culture in hopes of helping others.

Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines $160 million dollars following a mishap on a 737 Max 9 jetliner in January.

The Kansas House once again approved a controversial school spending plan Thursday that adds about $77 million dollars in funds for special education.

Kansas lawmakers may soon vote on a plan to formalize the state’s foster care oversight agency.

The University of Kansas Health System and Kansas State University are joining forces to address health disparities across the state.

Kansas lawmakers are considering property tax exemptions for private businesses that say they compete with tax-free organizations.

It didn’t take long for Kansas politicians to jump into the fray over whether the Kansas City Chiefs could move across the state line.

Old Cowtown Museum will hold a free event on Sunday to kick off its spring season.

