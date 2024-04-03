Wednesday, April 3, 2024

An investigation into a possible gun brought into a federal prison in Kansas has kept inmates from visiting with their families for weeks. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen and Editor Stephen Koranda discuss how that has affected inmates and their loved ones.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas bill that would make it a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison to coerce someone to get an abortion is headed to the governor’s desk.

Republican legislators in Kansas have revived a proposal that requires mail ballots be received before the polls close on Election Day.

The historic Orpheum theatre will receive some tax incentives from the city of Wichita for its renovation project, including an additional two percent sales tax at the theatre.

The Wichita city council has delayed voting to make its website the official newspaper of the city until its June 4th meeting.

Vacancies on the Wichita city council will now be chosen by rank choice voting.

The city of Wichita is warning that it can soon move to the second stage of its drought plan.

Kansas health officials say people returning to the state’s lakes and reservoirs should be alert for harmful algae blooms.

Michigan is the latest state to confirm an outbreak of bird flu in dairy cattle. And Texas announced a person who worked with dairy cattle there tested positive.

The chief executive officer of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra is retiring.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Renae King, Stephen Koranda, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper