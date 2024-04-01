© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 1, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
On Friday KMUW's Tom Shine introduced us to the little-known history of when the College World Series was played in Wichita. Today he's back with a look forward, at how baseball teams are increasing their use of technology.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A recent amendment to a Kansas bill funding homeless shelters slashed available dollars in half.
  • The Wichita City Council will attempt to make its website the official newspaper of the city at its upcoming meeting.
  • Just weeks after Lawrence enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags, the Kansas Senate is advancing a measure that would effectively outlaw such bans.
  • A third employee of the Marion County Record has sued over a raid at the newspaper last summer.
  • The need for labor in the agriculture industry is straining farmers and rural towns in Kansas. But a solution doesn’t seem likely.
  • Several watch parties for the partial solar eclipse on April 8th are scheduled for Wichita and Hutchinson.
  • The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a used book sale on Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
