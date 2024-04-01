Monday, April 1, 2024
On Friday KMUW's Tom Shine introduced us to the little-known history of when the College World Series was played in Wichita. Today he's back with a look forward, at how baseball teams are increasing their use of technology.
Plus more on these stories:
- A recent amendment to a Kansas bill funding homeless shelters slashed available dollars in half.
- The Wichita City Council will attempt to make its website the official newspaper of the city at its upcoming meeting.
- Just weeks after Lawrence enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags, the Kansas Senate is advancing a measure that would effectively outlaw such bans.
- A third employee of the Marion County Record has sued over a raid at the newspaper last summer.
- The need for labor in the agriculture industry is straining farmers and rural towns in Kansas. But a solution doesn’t seem likely.
- Several watch parties for the partial solar eclipse on April 8th are scheduled for Wichita and Hutchinson.
- The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a used book sale on Saturday.
