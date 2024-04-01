Monday, April 1, 2024

On Friday KMUW's Tom Shine introduced us to the little-known history of when the College World Series was played in Wichita. Today he's back with a look forward, at how baseball teams are increasing their use of technology.

Plus more on these stories:



A recent amendment to a Kansas bill funding homeless shelters slashed available dollars in half.

The Wichita City Council will attempt to make its website the official newspaper of the city at its upcoming meeting.

Just weeks after Lawrence enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags, the Kansas Senate is advancing a measure that would effectively outlaw such bans.

A third employee of the Marion County Record has sued over a raid at the newspaper last summer.

The need for labor in the agriculture industry is straining farmers and rural towns in Kansas. But a solution doesn’t seem likely.

Several watch parties for the partial solar eclipse on April 8th are scheduled for Wichita and Hutchinson.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a used book sale on Saturday.

