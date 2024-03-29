© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, March 29, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
As Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said: “Love is the most important thing in the world … but baseball is pretty good, too.” KMUW's Tom Shine agrees. And he has a story about an overlooked piece of Wichita’s baseball history.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Legislators in Kansas advanced proposals Wednesday aimed at individuals and companies from China and other US adversaries.
  • A temporary winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Wichita will close Monday morning.
  • Kansas has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to block a new student loan repayment plan.
  • Transgender youth in Kansas wouldn’t be able to get gender-affirming health care under a bill passed by state lawmakers.
  • The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would give teens in foster care a new option for a permanent home.
  • The Kansas Department of Transportation says the exit ramp from southbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg will close beginning April 8th for about a month.
  • The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art in Overland Park is hosting the first solo show featuring the work of Elizabeth “Grandma” Layton in nearly three decades.
  • Registration begins April 1 for the Wichita Junior golf program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
