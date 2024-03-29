Friday, March 29, 2024

As Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said: “Love is the most important thing in the world … but baseball is pretty good, too.” KMUW's Tom Shine agrees. And he has a story about an overlooked piece of Wichita’s baseball history.

Plus more on these stories:



Legislators in Kansas advanced proposals Wednesday aimed at individuals and companies from China and other US adversaries.

A temporary winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Wichita will close Monday morning.

Kansas has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to block a new student loan repayment plan.

Transgender youth in Kansas wouldn’t be able to get gender-affirming health care under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would give teens in foster care a new option for a permanent home.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the exit ramp from southbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg will close beginning April 8th for about a month.

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art in Overland Park is hosting the first solo show featuring the work of Elizabeth “Grandma” Layton in nearly three decades.

Registration begins April 1 for the Wichita Junior golf program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

