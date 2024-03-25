Monday, March 25, 2024

The Wichita Public Library recently debuted its new Book Bus, which takes library materials and services into the community. Suzanne Perez hitched a ride and brings us along.

Plus more on these stories:

The FBI is contacting passengers from a flight where a piece of the fuselage blew off and telling them they may be the victim of a crime.

Wichita is applying for $17 million dollars from the federal government to put new sustainability and energy efficiency projects in place.

A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would increase the penalties for abandoning an animal without providing for their proper care.

A Wichita nonprofit will distribute 50 free trees to homeowners in two ZIP codes near the city-center this spring.

Soil temperatures are warmer than usual in Kansas after one of the warmest winters on record.

The University of Kansas women will try to land a spot tonight in the Sweet of 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament. The Kansas State women’s team, meanwhile, failed in its attempt yesterday to reach the Sweet 16.

