Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 25, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Wichita Public Library recently debuted its new Book Bus, which takes library materials and services into the community. Suzanne Perez hitched a ride and brings us along.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The FBI is contacting passengers from a flight where a piece of the fuselage blew off and telling them they may be the victim of a crime.
  • Wichita is applying for $17 million dollars from the federal government to put new sustainability and energy efficiency projects in place.
  • A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would increase the penalties for abandoning an animal without providing for their proper care.
  • A Wichita nonprofit will distribute 50 free trees to homeowners in two ZIP codes near the city-center this spring.
  • Soil temperatures are warmer than usual in Kansas after one of the warmest winters on record.
  • The University of Kansas women will try to land a spot tonight in the Sweet of 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament. The Kansas State women’s team, meanwhile, failed in its attempt yesterday to reach the Sweet 16.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
