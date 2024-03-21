Thursday, March 21, 2024
Four Kansas pharmacists are trying to take on a multi-billion dollar industry that manages prescription drug coverage and influences how much people pay for medications. They’re trying to force changes that will impact pharmacy benefit managers. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas lawmakers held hearings Wednesday on Medicaid expansion for the first time in years.
- The Kansas legislature is considering two potential constitutional amendments to limit rising property valuations as residents complain of high property taxes.
- The city of Wichita will consider not renewing its contract with McClatchy and the Wichita Eagle to publish its public notices.
- The CEO of GraceMed has resigned following allegations that she falsified her educational credentials.
- Roughly 200 people met in southwest Kansas this week to discuss ways to preserve the Ogallala Aquifer.
- A roofing company has formally announced its plans to open a new plant in Newton.
- Bill Kurtis will give The University of Kansas Dole Lecture next month.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper