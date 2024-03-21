Thursday, March 21, 2024

Four Kansas pharmacists are trying to take on a multi-billion dollar industry that manages prescription drug coverage and influences how much people pay for medications. They’re trying to force changes that will impact pharmacy benefit managers. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers held hearings Wednesday on Medicaid expansion for the first time in years.

The Kansas legislature is considering two potential constitutional amendments to limit rising property valuations as residents complain of high property taxes.

The city of Wichita will consider not renewing its contract with McClatchy and the Wichita Eagle to publish its public notices.

The CEO of GraceMed has resigned following allegations that she falsified her educational credentials.

Roughly 200 people met in southwest Kansas this week to discuss ways to preserve the Ogallala Aquifer.

A roofing company has formally announced its plans to open a new plant in Newton.

Bill Kurtis will give The University of Kansas Dole Lecture next month.

