Monday, March 18, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Just over a month ago, Kansas City was shaken when the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration turned into a mass shooting. Since then, people around the country have donated millions to aid the victims. Now, the community needs to figure out the landscape of need. Grappling with: who counts as a victim? KCUR and KFF Health News are following the injured from the parade. Bram Sable-Smith has the story of one family from Osawatomie, Kansas.
Plus more on these stories:
- The city of Wichita is considering converting the former Riverside hospital at Central and McLean into a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness.
- The Sedgwick County Commission will vote this week on whether to increase its capital budget to add audio to cameras in a juvenile detention facility.
- A state budget proposal advancing through the Kansas Legislature would spend nearly $16 million on security at the Texas-Mexico border.
- Spirit AeroSystems is named in a lawsuit filed by passengers on a flight where a piece of the fuselage blew off.
- The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year tomorrow.
- The University of Kansas men's basketball team along with the women's teams from KU and Kansas State University are all headed to the NCAA Tournament.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Bram Sable-Smith and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper