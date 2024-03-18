Monday, March 18, 2024

Just over a month ago, Kansas City was shaken when the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration turned into a mass shooting. Since then, people around the country have donated millions to aid the victims. Now, the community needs to figure out the landscape of need. Grappling with: who counts as a victim? KCUR and KFF Health News are following the injured from the parade. Bram Sable-Smith has the story of one family from Osawatomie, Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita is considering converting the former Riverside hospital at Central and McLean into a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness.

The Sedgwick County Commission will vote this week on whether to increase its capital budget to add audio to cameras in a juvenile detention facility.

A state budget proposal advancing through the Kansas Legislature would spend nearly $16 million on security at the Texas-Mexico border.

Spirit AeroSystems is named in a lawsuit filed by passengers on a flight where a piece of the fuselage blew off.

The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year tomorrow.

The University of Kansas men's basketball team along with the women's teams from KU and Kansas State University are all headed to the NCAA Tournament.

