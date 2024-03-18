© 2024 KMUW
Monday, March 18, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Just over a month ago, Kansas City was shaken when the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration turned into a mass shooting. Since then, people around the country have donated millions to aid the victims. Now, the community needs to figure out the landscape of need. Grappling with: who counts as a victim? KCUR and KFF Health News are following the injured from the parade. Bram Sable-Smith has the story of one family from Osawatomie, Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The city of Wichita is considering converting the former Riverside hospital at Central and McLean into a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission will vote this week on whether to increase its capital budget to add audio to cameras in a juvenile detention facility.
  • A state budget proposal advancing through the Kansas Legislature would spend nearly $16 million on security at the Texas-Mexico border.
  • Spirit AeroSystems is named in a lawsuit filed by passengers on a flight where a piece of the fuselage blew off.
  • The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year tomorrow.
  • The University of Kansas men's basketball team along with the women's teams from KU and Kansas State University are all headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Bram Sable-Smith and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
