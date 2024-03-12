Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
After her debut novel, Sea Change, author Gina Chung turned her attention to writing new short story collection titled Green Frog. The collection examines the Korean American experience through a variety of perspectives and settings, weaving real life with science fiction. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Chung about the collection and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Some Kansas Republicans are calling for resignations in their own party after guests at a state GOP event were encouraged to beat an effigy of President Joe Biden.
- A Kansas judge ruled state officials must continue to enforce a law that bans transgender residents from changing the gender marker on their IDs.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing TikTok, a popular video-sharing social app, alleging it is damaging to Kansas minors’ mental health.
- The first Latina to serve as a college or university president will speak this month at Southwestern College.
- An investigation by the US Department of Labor found that a company in southwest Kansas failed to implement certain safety procedures before one worker was killed and two others were injured.
- A Jackson County judge Monday denied release and a bond reduction for one of the accused men in the Super Bowl Parade shootings.
- The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Delano takes place this Saturday.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper