Monday, March 11, 2024

Applying organic waste like manure to farmland has been going on for centuries. And biosolids follow the same logic -- they’re a type of treated sewage from wastewater plants that make a nutrient-rich fertilizer. But a group of toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS are slipping through the cracks and could be inadvertently contaminating millions of acres of farmland. And few states are regularly testing for PFAS in their biosolids.

Plus more on these stories:



Governor Laura Kelly's 2025 budget includes a million dollars for health screenings for some Wichita residents living near groundwater contamination.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict the ability of state law enforcement officials to enforce federal gun laws.

The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the mishap that left a gaping hole in a Boeing airliner.

Latino people are strongly responding to an incentive program that offers cash for moving to the Topeka area. That’s led program officials to market the incentive specifically to Spanish-speaking immigrants.

Nearly 20 satellite voting locations will open tomorrow for early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary.

Across Kansas, the weather has been unusually warm for weeks and some trees are blooming early.

The Wichita Public Library Big Read program begins on Saturday.

