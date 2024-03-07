Thursday, March 7, 2024

Severe storms in Kansas have twice knocked out power for thousands of residents recently. That’s led to frustration from people who want more reliable service. But as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, electric service upgrades would come with a sharp cost increase on everyone’s energy bills.

Plus more on these stories:



Hundreds of people rallied at the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday to demand lawmakers pass Medicaid expansion this session.

The Sedgwick County Commission extended a temporary ban on new commercial solar farms Wednesday instead of voting on new regulations for the energy source.

The City of Wichita will host a budget roundtable at the Advanced Learning Library today.

Kansas lawmakers and education leaders want all teachers in the state to get better at teaching children to read.

Jabara Airport in east Wichita will receive more than $300 thousand dollars in state funding for an improvement project.

Exploration Place broke ground Wednesday on its new amphitheater yesterday.

The Kansas Humane Society is calling for the state department of agriculture to make changes to a rule regarding the transfer of sick animals.

University of Kansas track and field coach Stanley Redwine has been named the men’s coach for the USA track and field team at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper