Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Scott Guild's debut novel, Plastic, is set in an alternate world about 50 years in the future. But with climate change, gun violence, and nuclear fallout, this dystopian comedy looks eerily similar to *our* world. The only difference, the characters in Plastic are, well... plastic.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school board voted 5 to 2 last night to close six schools to help fill a $42 million dollar budget shortfall.

Federal safety officials say they found “multiple instances” of Spirit AeroSystems failing to meet manufacturing quality standards on the Boeing 737 Max.

Kansas voters would have to return mail-in ballots by the end of Election Day under a bill advanced by Republicans in the state Senate.

A Kansas researcher is trying to reduce the medical industry's use of animal testing and streamline drug development.

February marked the fifth month in a row that Kansas tax collections came in below estimates.

A new manufacturing business is bringing more than 100 jobs to Wellington.

Sedgwick County will host a job fair this week.

