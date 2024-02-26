Monday, February 26, 2024

Forbes magazine ranked Wichita among the country’s most pet-friendly cities a year ago. Dog ownership is on the rise, and for lots of people, that means finding someone to care for Rover while they’re at work. We look at the flourishing industry of doggy daycare.

New estimates from the Kansas Health Institute find that Medicaid expansion would result in 152,000 more low-income Kansans enrolling in the health care program.

Wichita-based Koch Industries announced late last year a $3.6 billion dollar deal to buy a fertilizer plant in Iowa. Some ag leaders worry that could create a monopoly.

Johnson County says it destroyed old ballots and other election records this week.

Two companies are exploring building factories in southeast Kansas to produce renewable jet fuel.

Kansas is entering its wildfire season, which traditionally peaks in February and March. But fires year-round are becoming more common.

Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass over the weekend for the woman killed during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

The baseball cleats left behind when a statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen are being donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Applications will open Friday for the city of Wichita’s lawn rebate program.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Sheila Brummer, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Calen Moore

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper