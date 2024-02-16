Friday, February 16, 2024

Over the last decade, Wichita has drawn people downtown with an array of new housing options. And that same migration is happening with businesses. Cargill moved into its new $60 million headquarters in 2018. IMA left Rock Road for downtown in 2020. And now KeyCentrix has found a home at Douglas and Emporia. The tech company held an open house last week to formally celebrate its move.

Plus more on these stories:



Officials say a shooting Wednesday at Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration appears to have stemmed from a dispute among several people.

Yesterday Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach called upon the state to legalize a new method for executions.

A bill in a Kansas House committee could cost the state’s wildlife department millions of dollars of revenue.

Governor Laura Kelly's proposed 2025 budget includes $40 million dollars for infrastructure to address housing insecurity and homelessness in Kansas.

The City of Wichita will hold a town hall about homelessness next week.

Public school libraries in Kansas would have to adopt a rating system for books under a bill proposed by Republican lawmakers.

Former Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Alicia Thompson has a new job at Wichita State University.

Several Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours on Monday for Presidents’ Day.



